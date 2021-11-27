Becker Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756,626 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.5% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $107,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $156.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $165.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

