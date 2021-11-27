Beetle Coin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6,868.00 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 27th. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 50.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $79,860.44 and $6,868.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

BEET is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 276,709,240 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

