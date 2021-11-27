BEPRO Network (BEPRO) Price Hits $0.0082 on Exchanges

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. During the last week, BEPRO Network has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BEPRO Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BEPRO Network has a market cap of $55.61 million and $1.17 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00044550 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.32 or 0.00234497 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00088575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00012358 BTC.

BEPRO Network Coin Profile

BEPRO Network (BEPRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,764,991,106 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BEPRO Network Coin Trading

