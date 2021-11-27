Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

BLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director James Rothman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $1,351,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,692,925. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,058 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,903,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,217 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,272,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,872 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,232,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,235 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 588.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,177,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,200 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI opened at $20.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Berkeley Lights has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 2.04.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

