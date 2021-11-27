Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.14% of Berry Global Group worth $12,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,854,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 35.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,469,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,826,000 after purchasing an additional 381,409 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 28.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 19.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,128,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,811,000 after buying an additional 347,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth about $1,335,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $951,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY opened at $66.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.49.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

