Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 405,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,783,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,319,000 after purchasing an additional 144,380 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at about $7,213,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Berry Global Group by 561.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 85,031 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

NYSE:BERY opened at $66.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $70.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

