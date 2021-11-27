BetProtocol Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One BetProtocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. BetProtocol has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00044229 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008583 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.66 or 0.00233232 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BetProtocol (BEPRO) is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

