BetterBetting 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $333,228.00 (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 11,349% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. In the last week, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the dollar. One BetterBetting coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on exchanges. BetterBetting has a market capitalization of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00044385 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00008608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.00 or 0.00234075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00088616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BetterBetting Coin Profile

BetterBetting (CRYPTO:BETR) is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

BetterBetting Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

