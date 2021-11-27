BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,240,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,483 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.58% of BGC Partners worth $12,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BGCP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,010,000. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,046,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,385,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,693 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,966,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

BGC Partners stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.74. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $473.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.35 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 33.34%.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

