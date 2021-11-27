Big Digital Shares (BDS) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.23 Million

Big Digital Shares (CURRENCY:BDS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Big Digital Shares has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $41,650.00 worth of Big Digital Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Big Digital Shares coin can now be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Big Digital Shares has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00065005 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00078300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00103348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,095.12 or 0.07439393 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,034.09 or 0.99977565 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Big Digital Shares’ total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Big Digital Shares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

