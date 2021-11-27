Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a growth of 763.9% from the October 31st total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

BSKY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 15,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,954. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77. Big Sky Growth Partners has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSKY. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $809,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $821,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $856,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $978,000. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is based in Seattle, Washington.

