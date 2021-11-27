BinaryX Trading Down 26.2% Over Last Week (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for about $138.59 or 0.00253870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. BinaryX has a total market cap of $280.34 million and $58.29 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00011514 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007155 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $334.32 or 0.00612432 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001347 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

