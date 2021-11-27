Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) by 76.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,703 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.15% of Bio-Path worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BPTH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 38,041 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 65.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,401 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 6.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BPTH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ BPTH opened at $4.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69. The company has a market cap of $30.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.72. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.