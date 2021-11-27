BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Stake Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.45% of BioCardia worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCDA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioCardia by 175.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 39,611 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in BioCardia during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BioCardia during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioCardia by 5.1% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCDA opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.70. BioCardia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 1,237.37% and a negative return on equity of 72.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brand. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

