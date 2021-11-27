Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Biofrontera by 1,570.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 73,349 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Biofrontera during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biofrontera during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Biofrontera during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BFRA stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.95. 120,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,084. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.82. Biofrontera has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $112.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Biofrontera AG engages in the development, sale and distribution of dermatological drugs and medical cosmetics for the care, protection and treatment of the skin. Its products include Ameluz, BF-RhodolesXepi and Belixos. The company was founded by Hermann Lübbert in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

