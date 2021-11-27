BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) by 141.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 853,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,283 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.00% of BioHiTech Global worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHTG. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BioHiTech Global by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 18,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHTG opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90. BioHiTech Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35. The company has a market cap of $28.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.13.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). BioHiTech Global had a negative net margin of 60.71% and a negative return on equity of 805.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioHiTech Global, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioHiTech Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

BioHiTech Global Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

