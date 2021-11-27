Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Short Interest Update

Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,700 shares, an increase of 789.0% from the October 31st total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS BNOEF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,094. Bionomics has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.

Get Bionomics alerts:

Bionomics Company Profile

Bionomics Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops therapeutics for cancer and diseases of the central nervous system. The company operates through following segments: Drug Discovery and Development, and Contract Services. The Drug discovery and development segment engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of compounds to match a target product profile.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bionomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.