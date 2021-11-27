Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 1,657.1% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biophytis in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Biophytis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BPTS traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.76. 1,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,274. Biophytis has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79.

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases and the treatment of severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Biophytis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biophytis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.