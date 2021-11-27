Bitcloud Reaches Market Capitalization of $208,724.65 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded 54.3% higher against the dollar. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $208,724.65 and approximately $13.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,283.59 or 0.98614168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00049630 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.88 or 0.00337674 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $271.94 or 0.00494016 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00014613 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.66 or 0.00184681 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00011523 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001636 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,963,981 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.