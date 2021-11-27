Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Short Interest Update

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 89.3% from the October 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTGGF remained flat at $$50.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 389. Bitcoin Group has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $69.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.28.

About Bitcoin Group

Bitcoin Group SE, a capital investment and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

