Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 27th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $71,730.71 and $3.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

