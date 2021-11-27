Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Hits $2.40 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and $101.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $2.40 or 0.00004379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $264.50 or 0.00483347 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.04 or 0.00201090 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00100427 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000154 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

