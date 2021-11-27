BitCore Price Tops $0.23 on Top Exchanges (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 27th. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitCore has a total market cap of $4.10 million and $406,708.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000418 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,149.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,043.09 or 0.07466551 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.87 or 0.00354343 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $558.95 or 0.01032228 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00086058 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00011798 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.21 or 0.00425140 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.55 or 0.00446073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005811 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

