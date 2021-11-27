BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,477 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,303 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,643 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,477,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,118,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,192,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,904,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $61.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.31 billion, a PE ratio of -44.06, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $37.97 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

