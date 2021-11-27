BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 62.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.33. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $19.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.78.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

