BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 133 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $599,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,144.44.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,480,991 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,504.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,412.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,407.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.