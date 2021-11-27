BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 47,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

EMR opened at $90.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.60. The firm has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.