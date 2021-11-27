BlackHat (BLKC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $269,580.00

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 27th. One BlackHat coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000831 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlackHat has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. BlackHat has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $269,580.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

