BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 80.5% from the October 31st total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 31,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CII traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.04. The company had a trading volume of 58,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,478. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.84 and a 52 week high of $21.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

