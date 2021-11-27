BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 111.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 35.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 63,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 27.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 262,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 56,158 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 8.1% during the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 525,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 39,486 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund alerts:

EGF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.67. 1,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,715. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.