BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a growth of 1,634.3% from the October 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUA. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 12.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,122,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,918,000 after purchasing an additional 122,374 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 56,088 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 29,551 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 9.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUA traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $16.06. 6,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,371. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $17.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

