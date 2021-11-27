BLink (BLINK) Price Reaches $0.0173

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. BLink has a market cap of $3.20 million and $23,792.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BLink has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00044203 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008537 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.51 or 0.00233284 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BLink Profile

BLINK is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,102 coins. BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

Buying and Selling BLink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

