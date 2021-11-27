Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. In the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be bought for about $4.56 or 0.00008315 BTC on exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market cap of $173.15 million and approximately $71,972.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00044614 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00008450 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.49 or 0.00234483 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00088533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

