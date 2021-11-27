BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,502 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for 7.3% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $37,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 274.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 299,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,728,000 after acquiring an additional 61,668 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 192,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $63.42 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.84.

