BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,715 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 4.0% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $20,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $841,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 169.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 50,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 31,791 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $29.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.61. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.