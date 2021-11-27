BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $460.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $453.96 and a 200 day moving average of $441.57. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

