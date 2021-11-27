Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.53

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.53 and traded as high as C$1.77. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at C$1.72, with a volume of 8,113,256 shares traded.

BBD.B has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$1.15 to C$2.35 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$2.20 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.17.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.78.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

