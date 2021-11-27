Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) and Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) and Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Indonesia Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Bonanza Creek Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bonanza Creek Energy and Indonesia Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonanza Creek Energy $218.09 million 0.00 $103.53 million $4.95 N/A Indonesia Energy $1.98 million 13.13 -$6.95 million N/A N/A

Bonanza Creek Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Indonesia Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bonanza Creek Energy and Indonesia Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonanza Creek Energy 0 0 4 0 3.00 Indonesia Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bonanza Creek Energy currently has a consensus target price of $63.50, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Indonesia Energy has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 128.58%. Given Bonanza Creek Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bonanza Creek Energy is more favorable than Indonesia Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Bonanza Creek Energy has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indonesia Energy has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bonanza Creek Energy and Indonesia Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonanza Creek Energy 15.71% 7.30% 5.72% Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bonanza Creek Energy beats Indonesia Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holdings Limited.

