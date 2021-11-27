BonFi Price Down 12.4% Over Last Week (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 27th. In the last seven days, BonFi has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BonFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BonFi has a market cap of $764,254.17 and approximately $357,494.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00044699 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.97 or 0.00234024 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00088425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00012263 BTC.

BonFi is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official website is bon.finance . BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

