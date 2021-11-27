Bonk (BONK) Hits Market Cap of $1.25 Million

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 27th. During the last week, Bonk has traded down 31% against the US dollar. One Bonk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonk has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00044095 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00008310 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.94 or 0.00231065 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bonk Profile

BONK is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official message board is medium.com/@bonktoken . The official website for Bonk is bonktoken.com . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Bonk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

