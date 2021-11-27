Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 93.2% from the October 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Bonterra Resources stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 50,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,039. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. Bonterra Resources has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.30.
About Bonterra Resources
