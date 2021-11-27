Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 93.2% from the October 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Bonterra Resources stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 50,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,039. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. Bonterra Resources has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.30.

About Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources Inc is an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

