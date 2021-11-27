BOOM (BOOM) Price Hits $0.0040 on Major Exchanges

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last week, BOOM has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and $69,774.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00044095 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00008310 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.94 or 0.00231065 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,442,119 coins and its circulating supply is 778,411,386 coins. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

