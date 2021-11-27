Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Down 94.0% in November

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 94.0% from the October 31st total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RIINF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 67,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.13. Braveheart Resources has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.
Braveheart Resources Company Profile
