Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Down 94.0% in November

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 94.0% from the October 31st total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RIINF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 67,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.13. Braveheart Resources has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine, Thierry, and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

