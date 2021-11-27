BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Short Interest Update

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the October 31st total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,295,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BBRW remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. 79,600,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,628,609. BrewBilt Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

About BrewBilt Manufacturing

BrewBilt Manufacturing, Inc engages in the provision of custom designs and hand crafts for brewing systems. It also integrates processing, fermentation, and distillation processing systems for the craft beer, cannabis, and hemp industries. The company was founded by Jeffrey Lewis and Kristy Pedotti on May 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

