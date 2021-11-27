Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.41 Million

Brokerages expect Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) to report sales of $110.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.70 million to $111.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full-year sales of $368.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $368.00 million to $369.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $470.37 million, with estimates ranging from $465.00 million to $475.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brilliant Earth Group.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. Brilliant Earth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. Brilliant Earth Group has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $20.39.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $359,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,031,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,025,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,025,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

