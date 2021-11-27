Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,257 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $21,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $546.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $392.74 and a twelve month high of $577.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $523.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.82%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.96.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

