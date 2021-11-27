Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will report sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year sales of $5.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $6.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.60.

NYSE BR opened at $171.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.00. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $137.91 and a 52 week high of $185.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total value of $1,820,134.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $296,685.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,692 shares of company stock worth $35,911,477 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 20,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

