Brokerages Anticipate AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.45 Billion

Equities analysts expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report $6.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.41 billion. AutoNation posted sales of $5.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year sales of $25.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.67 billion to $25.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $27.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.35 billion to $28.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AutoNation.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.29.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $7,205,437.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $321,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,305,886 shares of company stock worth $162,595,844. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 70.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,527,000 after buying an additional 306,185 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 570.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,124,000 after buying an additional 266,377 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 18.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,294,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,594,000 after buying an additional 204,865 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 63.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,369,000 after buying an additional 198,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 1,776.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,646,000 after buying an additional 168,304 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AN opened at $127.19 on Friday. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.49.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoNation (AN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.