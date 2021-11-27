Brokerages Anticipate ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. ChampionX reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 285.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.95.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 22.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after buying an additional 73,336 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 158.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117,726 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 131.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after acquiring an additional 367,241 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 17.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,936,000 after acquiring an additional 62,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 18.1% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHX stock traded down $1.84 on Friday, reaching $20.28. 1,483,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,217. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 3.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $30.48.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

