Brokerages Anticipate FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Will Post Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to report earnings of $2.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the highest is $2.12. FMC reported earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $6.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.51 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 14.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,637,000 after acquiring an additional 29,526 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in FMC in the third quarter valued at $310,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $519,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $102.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.82 and a 200-day moving average of $102.85. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. FMC has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $123.66.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

